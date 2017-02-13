USC political judicial expert explains ruling on travel ban

A University of South Carolina judicial politics expert said the recent ruling on President Trump’s travel ban executive order is simple, but not the end of the story.

Dr. Kirk Randazzo told South Carolina Radio Network the ruling simply means the ban is on hold. “The bottom line for the ruling is that there is a stay in place in terms of the implementation of Trump’s immigration ban,” Randazzo said.

He said a court would have to rule for anything to change on the ban. “So until that happens the travel ban is going to be put on hold. There is a district court judge in Seattle who will hear arguments on the potential constitutionality of that policy,” said Randazzo.

Randazzo said he does not think the ban will make it to the U.S. Supreme Court just yet. “Probably not now. Simply because the facts of that policy have yet to be ruled on in a trial court. Typically the Supreme Court likes to wait until all the facts are on the table,” Randazzo said.He said the ruling means that people from the seven nations covered by the ban with valid Visas can come to the U.S. legally.

A federal appeals panel last week unanimously rejected President Trump’s bid to reinstate the ban on travel into the United States from seven predominantly Muslim nations across the Middle East.

The travel ban one of the first executive orders the new president signed upon taking office. It suspended worldwide refugee entry into the country and it also banned people from the seven Muslim-majority nations for up to three months to give federal agencies time to impose stricter security processing.