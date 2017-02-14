ICE arrests 19 in SC as part of illegal immigration crackdowns

Federal officials say 19 foreign nationals were arrested in South Carolina last week as part of a roundup on fugitives who are in the country illegally.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said the arrests were part of a regional crackdown to identify and capture immigration fugitives, re-entrants and at-large criminal aliens. 190 people were arrested between the two Carolinas and Georgia.

Of those arressted, roughly two-thirds (127) were individuals with prior criminal convictions who ICE said were in the country illegally. The agency said most of those remaining had been previously removed from the United States and then re-entered illegally or had an outstanding removal order against them.

There were 84 arrests made in North Carolina and 87 in Georgia, ICE said. The report did not break down the percentages for arrest types on a state level.

While the raids got lots of attention due to President Donald Trump’s vows to crack down on illegal immigration, the Associated Press reports the 680 total arrests were below similar raids during the Obama administration.