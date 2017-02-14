It’s official: Trump to visit Boeing’s North Charleston plant on Friday

The White House press secretary confirmed Tuesday that President Trump will make his first trip to South Carolina since becoming president.

Sean Spicer told reporters during the daily press briefing that Trump will visit Boeing’s North Charleston plant to witness the rollout of the company’s first new 787-10 Dreamliner aircraft.

“This visit will give the president an opportunity to celebrate a huge milestone for thousands of workers at Boeing — America’s number one exporter — and the millions of American workers involved in aerospace,” Spicer said in his prepared remarks. “This trip has been months in the making and we’re thrilled to celebrate the rollout of this amazing plane.”

Trump’s visit will also come just two days after Boeing South Carolina employees vote on whether or not to unionize.

The 787-10 is a slightly larger variant of Boeing’s Dreamliner aircraft and is assembled exclusively at the North Charleston facility. Boeing said flight testing begins later this year before the plane’s delivery to airline customers starting in 2018. Boeing said it has received 149 orders from nine customers across the globe. Singapore Airlines was the first customer to pledge orders from the program.