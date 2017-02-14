Mulvaney Senate confirmation vote could come Thursday

The U.S. Senate is expected to vote Thursday on the confirmation of a South Carolina congressman to be President Donald Trump’s new budget chief.

According to a schedule released by the Senate on Tuesday, senators will hold a “cloture vote” Wednesday on the nomination of U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney.

The State newspaper reports that after that vote, the Senate is limited to 30 hours of debate on Mulvaney. That could lead to a confirmation vote by Thursday afternoon on whether the Indian Land Republican should become the next director of the Office of Management and Budget.

Trump nominated Mulvaney to the post in mid-December. There have been two hearings on Mulvaney’s nomination held by Senate committees. Democratic senators — and even some Republicans have been hesitant to support the South Carolinian due to his previous hardline budget stances — including that Medicare and Social Security must be tightened as the programs’ deficits grow.

Some senators have also expressed concern after Mulvaney admitted during the vetting process that he had not paid payroll taxes on a babysitter he and his wife hired after the birth of their triplets in 2000. Mulvaney has said he did not realize the woman was legally considered a “household employee.”

Mulvaney will resign his 5th District congressional seat, if confirmed. A special election would be needed to fill the seat, should that happen. Six Republicans already have said they will run for the seat, although no Democratic candidates have entered the race. The Fifth Congressional District covers much of northern South Carolina, including Rock Hill, Gaffney, Lancaster, Camden and parts of Sumter.