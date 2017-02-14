SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the noon newscast:

— The White House confirmed that President Trump on Friday will make his first trip to SC since his election.

— Charleston City Council will meet Tuesday night to discuss their support for funding a long-stalled extension of Interstate 526.

— State employees would have to pay a bit more towards retirement, while agencies and local governments may need to contribute a lot more….

— Plans to deal with coal tar that sits at the bottom of the Congaree River in Columbia are coming under fire.