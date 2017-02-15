Bill that would start collecting internet sales tax clears SC Senate

A that cleared the state Senate this week could usher an end to tax-free internet shopping in South Carolina.

Right now, sales taxes on goods purchased online in South Carolina are supposed to be voluntarily reported by consumers on April 15. But State Sen. Marlon Kimpson D-Charleston, said this rarely happens. The bill Kimpson sponsored would make vendors, like Amazon, include the price of the tax at the time of sale so the sales tax gets collected at the actual rate.

The bill passed 38-5, with opponents saying it is effectively a tax increase on South Carolinians who were previously unaware of current law.

Kimpson says this would help level the playing field of between online out-of-state vendors and “brick-and-mortar shops” in the state.

“Purchasers are going in these stores, trying on the respective item,” he told South Carolina Radio Network. “And instead of purchasing it in the store, the brick and mortar store, they go on the internet to avoid paying sales tax.”

He said the legislation will not implement any new tax but rather restructure how an already approved tax gets collected. According to Kimpson, the state Department of Revenue supports the measure as does the South Carolina Association of Retailers. Both of South Carolina’s neighboring states, Georgia and North Carolina, enacted similar laws to collect internet sales in the same manner.

The state Fiscal Affairs Office anticipate online shoppers in South Carolina will spend $5.8 billion in the 2017-2018 fiscal year, which the agency estimates could generate more that $440 million in tax revenue. “This is money we can use to fix our education system and to fix our roads,” said Kimpson. “Because we are bringing in a significant portion of taxes that are already legally due.”

Kimpson filed a similar bill last session that cleared the Senate but it did not make it to the House in time for a vote before the session ended.

“We are leveling the playing field for stores that employ our residents and contribute to our economy,” said Kimpson.