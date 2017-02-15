Former CFO of Berkeley County School District confesses to taking nearly $400,000

A former Berkeley County School District official has confessed to taking nearly $400,000 from the district, according to district officials.

The Charleston Post and Courier reports that Vice Chairman Mac McQuillan told the paper Brantley Thomas admitted he began embezzling in July 2012. He was fired last week.

The school board voted this week to also fire the accounting firm which did an audit for the district a month before Thomas was accused of stealing, and did not find any wrongdoing. The board wants the district to do an internal investigation into its finances.

Thomas had worked for Berkeley County schools since 1993 and oversaw all of the money coming and going in the district, including nearly $260 million in its general fund.

According to the newspaper, district officials did not discover the missing money until they learned about a probe by the Wells Fargo bank and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. After learning of the probe, the district fired Thomas.

Thomas has not been charged with anything yet.