SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Members of the SC House are mourning one of the chamber’s longest-serving Democrats, who passed away suddenly on Tuesday.

— Meteorologists are examining damage in the Conway and Loris area amid reports of a possible tornado across western Horry County.

— The state Court of Appeals heard arguments Wednesday in the debate over a new cruise terminal in downtown Charleston.

— Voting has finished at the Boeing assembly plant in North Charleston, where employees are deciding if they want to unionize.