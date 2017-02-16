BB&T to build new mortgage service center, bring 600 employees to Mauldin

North Carolina-based BB&T announced Thursday it will build a new mortgage services center in Mauldin, housing more than 600 employees.

The financial services company said it will invest $30 million in the proposed 140,000-square-foot facility to be located near Interstate 385. The company said the site will handle administrative, back office and support functions. BB&T’s mortgage servicing facilities are currently located in downtown Greenville.

“With this state-of-the-art facility, we will be better equipped to provide our clients with superior service, as we help them fulfill the dream of homeownership,” BB&T mortgage lending president Tol Broome said in the release.

BB&T expects to finish construction by the end of this year.

“The addition of BB&T will positively impact our community and generate more opportunities for the entire Upstate,” Mauldin Mayor Dennis Raines said. “And we are committed to working with them to make this endeavor a huge success.”