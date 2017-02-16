EF-1 tornado confirmed north of Conway

The National Weather Service has confirmed it was an EF-1 tornado that struck along a rural road north of Conway on Wednesday, damaging several homes and smaller outbuildings in the area, but not causing any known injuries.

A team from the NWS’s Wilmington office met with Horry County Emergency Management on Thursday to assess the damage. Meteorologists on-scene determined the damage pattern was consistent with cyclone winds estimated to have a top speed of roughly 110 miles per hour. Their investigation estimates the small tornado traveled between the Adrian Highway and Conway Bypass shortly before noon Wednesday

Horry County Fire/Rescue and Horry County Police conducted primary searches and no injuries have been reported. About 1,100 homes briefly lost power following the storm.

Intermittent structural damage from the storm began close to Booth’s Christmas Tree Farm and proceeded eastward along Adrian Hwy to about Highway 66. Damage assessment teams from Horry County Code Enforcement found several buildings and a few homes damaged including at least three homes deemed uninhabitable due to roof damage or blown off the foundation. The preliminary damage assessment from 40 structures that were damaged is more than $977,000.