SC Senate Democrats propose free tuition at tech colleges for residents

South Carolina Senate Democrats want to make technical college free for residents.

According to The State newspaper, Democratic senators on Wednesday proposed setting aside $76 million each year for the tuition, fee vouchers and other financial incentives to help to students enroll at one of South Carolina’s 16 technical colleges.

The newspaper reports that the Republican chairman of the Senate Education Committee questioned where the money would come from in an already-strained education budget.

The proposed scholarships would pick up where other financial aid and scholarships stop.

Students could get the scholarship for up to six semesters. There would also be a stipend for books and other expenses for under privileged students.

Senate Education Committee chair John Courson, R-Richland, told the newspaper that an estimated $446 million in additional revenue the state expects to receive for next year’s budget has already been allocated to other areas.