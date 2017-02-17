President Trump speaks in North Charleston (AUDIO)

President Trump spoke in North Charleston Friday afternoon to workers at the Boeing plant as the company debut its 787-10 Dreamliner variant.

In a quick 15-minute speech, the president touched on many of his campaign themes. “America is going to start winning again, winning like never ever before,” he told an estimated 5,000 people at the rollout ceremony. “We’re not going to let our country be taken advantage of anymore.”

“We’re here to celebrate American engineering and manufacturing. We’re here today to also celebrate jobs,” Trump said.

“Our country is all about making dreams come true. Over the last number of years that hasn’t been necessarily the case. But we’re going to make it the case again,” Trump said.

Trump praised Boeing and its workers. “We dream of things then we build them. We turn vision into reality,” Trump told the cheering crowd.

It was Trump’s first visit to South Carolina since winning the state’s Republican presidential primary nearly a year ago.