SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— President Trump focused on the revival of American manufacturing during at stop at Boeing’s North Charleston assembly plant.

— Investigators have announced a second arrest in the fatal shooting of a former Charleston County School Board member’s son.

— 22 people connected with the Irish traveler community in Aiken County will plead guilty to racketeering charges.

— Seismologists say there was a very small earthquake recorded in South Carolina on Thursday.