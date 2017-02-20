SC Department of Disabilities and Special Needs hires man who probed agency

South Carolina’s disabilities agency has hired the state’s top in-house government watchdog.

The state Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN) will see Patrick Maley become the program manager for the agency.

The Greenville News reports the move comes five months after Maley delivered a report about the agency’s biggest private provider, SC Mentor, recommending the organization change the way it audits private providers.

An audit found that DDSN had put a hold on admissions to Mentor three times, but Mentor had still had troubles, including having more arrests of staff than the individuals in its care.

Maley was a veteran FBI agent when he was hired as inspector general by former Gov. Nikki Haley in 2012. He was tasked with investigating reports of potential waste, fraud or abuse in state government.

As inspector general Maley delivered two reports to DDSN. The last one was presented to the agency’s board in September. The newspaper reports that former DDSN Commissioner Debra McPherson said she found his hiring “suspicious” because of those reviews.

DDSN is responsible for overseeing the care of tens of individuals with intellectual disabilities, autism, brain or spinal cord injuries through a network of intermediate care facilities, county agencies and private providers.