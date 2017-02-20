Same-sex parents now allowed on their child’s birth certificate

A federal judge has ruled South Carolina must put both names of same-sex parents on a child’s birth certificates if requested by those parents, arguing the state’s current practice of only listing the birth parent as unconstitutional.

The lawsuit stemmed from two married Greenville women Jacqueline and Casy Carson who the state had not allowed to list both names on the document. The Department of Health and Environmental Control had listed Jacqueline as the mother and left blank the line for “father” on the birth certificate.

South Carolina uses birth certificates to show family units rather than genetic parentage. Lamba Legal Center attorney Tara Borelli, who represented the couple, said a heterosexual individual who is not the biological parent can still be listed on a birth certificate.

Borelli said omitting a willing parent from being listed on a birth certificate because of gender violates the U.S. Constitution’s equal protection clause.

“The same rules must apply,” said Borelli. “If a different sex couple would get a birth certificate with both parents listed, you must do the same for the same-sex spouses.”

The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) previously required same-sex couples to go through the adoption process if both parents wanted to appear on the record, which Borelli said is time consuming and expensive.

Casy is veteran of the National Guard and Jacqueline a teacher. The couple did not have enough money to go through the adoption process. Borelli said they need Casy’s name on the certificate to give their twins access to her benefits through the Veteran Administration and Social Security.

“No different sex couple, of course, has to do anything like that,” said Borelli. “It’s burdensome and time-consuming and expensive and some families just can’t afford it.”

The circuit court’s ruling requires the state to allow both parents of any gender on their child’s birth certificate. DHEC could appeal to the state Supreme Court, although the agency has not made a decision. If not, the court must now determine how the ruling will be implemented and how to address birth certificates that have already been issued.