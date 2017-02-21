AARP South Carolina: Beware of investment fraud

With Americans losing tens of billions of dollars annually to investment fraud schemes, what mindsets and behaviors are common among those who fall victim?

A new survey by the AARP Fraud Watch Network finds that the most susceptible typically exhibit an unusually high degree of confidence in unregulated investments and tend to trade more actively than the general population.

The South Carolina organization’s Associate State Director of Multi-Cultural Outreach Wallace Cunningham told South Carolina that individuals need to do their homework before making any investments on their own. “Don’t make an investment decision based solely on a TV ad, telemarketing call or an email,” Cunningham said.

More of the investment scam victims also reported that they value wealth accumulation as a significant measure of success in life. As a result, they acknowledged being open to unsolicited telephone and email sales pitches.

“Defined pensions are going away and people are more prone to invest on their own and not necessarily seek some of the advice they should get,” said Cunningham. “The people who are victim to these scams are getting constant solicitations.”

Based on the findings, the AARP Fraud Watch Network launched a campaign to warn consumers about the inclinations and activities common to investment fraud victims. The campaign includes an online quiz designed to prompt investors to consider adjusting their investment approach if results show they fit the profile of those most at risk of becoming a victim.