Missing Clemson athletics official found dead near Easley property

Anderson County sheriff’s deputies say the body of a Clemson University athletics official who was reported missing Monday has been found.

In a release Tuesday, Sheriff Chad McBride said 60-year-old Bert Henderson’s body was found just outside his property in Easley. The sheriff said Henderson’s family had been notified and the Pickens County Coroner’s Office is investigating a cause of death.

Henderson was the associate athletic director and director of the school alumni group IPTAY’s Planned Giving. He had worked in varying positions across the athletics department for nearly 40 years, starting as a football trainer in 1978. He gradually rose through the school’s athletic and alumni offices until he was named IPTAY’s executive director in 2004. As head of planned giving, he was responsible for creating fundraising events.

He graduated from Mars Hill College in 1978 and earned a master’s of education in administration and supervision from Clemson in 1980.

Henderson’s wife of 32 years passed away in November. He is survived by two daughters.