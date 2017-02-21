SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Authorities are working to determine what happened to a Clemson University athletics official found dead Tuesday after he’d been reported missing.

— State senators are moving to create a time limit on lawsuits that challenge state-granted permits that could impact the environment.

— A plan to fix South Carolina’s financially-troubled pension system is headed to the Senate floor for a vote.

— Plans to demolish part of The Citadel’s Johnson Hagood football stadium are moving forward.