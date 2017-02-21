Statehouse Roundup: Neal laid to rest

A daily review of what’s making news in South Carolina state government.

— Lawmakers gathered Monday to honor the late State Rep. Joe Neal, D-Hopkins. Neal — who represented southeast Richland County in the House for 24 years — passed away suddenly last week at age 66. More than 2,000 people gathered at First Nazareth Baptist Church in Columbia for his funeral. Among those who attended were Gov. Henry McMaster and civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson, who said Neal represented “the best we had to offer.”

— The South Carolina House this week could take up legislation that would block cities or counties from banning single-use plastic bags. The Aiken Standard reports that the sponsor of the bill State Rep. Eric Bedingfield, R-Belton, said the reasoning it is uniformity and to prevent more than 200 versions of the same legislation throughout the state. Bedingfield told the paper that, if legislation is going to be put into effect to regulate disposable containers and single-use plastic bags, it should come from the state.

— One more vote in the state Senate this week will advance a bill that significantly raises the fines on those who solicit a prostitute or offer to sell their sexual services in South Carolina. Senators unanimously approved S. 168 last week as the latest way to crack down on human trafficking in South Carolina. The measure moves to the state House with another vote.

— Cities and towns are lobbying against notes legislation in the House they say could reduce a main source of their revenue — business license fees.Two bills tighten up the ways that municipalities could charge fees for the licenses are collected. The Myrtle Beach Sun News reports towns are pushing back, saying the loss of money would cause them to raise taxes or cut services in response. Cities typically calculate fees based on a business’s gross revenue inside its borders. Under the new legislation, businesses that are headquartered elsewhere would only have to count 75 percent of the revenues inside a city when calculating their fees.

— More than 200 people attended a “Not My President” Day rally at the Statehouse grounds in Columbia on Monday. The marchers listened to speakers pushing for progressive reforms on Medicaid eligibility expansion and looser immmigration reequirements. Protesters said they wanted to send their message on legislative goals to Gov. Henry McMaster. The protest is the latest of several that have flared up in response to the often controversial words and actions of President Donald Trump.