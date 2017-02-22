Coroner: Clemson athletics official died from self-inflicted gunshot

Authorities say a Clemson University athletics official found dead near his Easley home on Tuesday likely shot himself.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office announced Wednesday afternoon that 60-year-old Bert Henderson died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Henderson’s body was found Tuesday morning in a wooded area just outside his property line. He had been reported missing a day earlier after he did not appear for work.

Friends say Henderson’s wife Lee Ann died in November from cancer. The coroner said family suspects that played a part in his suicide.

Henderson was the associate athletic director of planned giving for Clemson’s athletics department. He had worked for Clemson in some capacity for nearly 40 years, first employed as an athletic trainer in 1978. He gradually rose through the school’s athletic and alumni offices until he was named IPTAY’s executive director in 2004. As head of planned giving, he was responsible for creating fundraising events at the university.

Pickens County Sheriff Rick Clark said he knew Henderson through their work at Clemson. “The first thing (I thought of) when I heard about this was Bert’s smile,” he told reporters. “He was always interested in you and what you were doing and how he could make your day better than he was about himself. And that’ll live on for his family forever.”