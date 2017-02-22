SC House budget proposal would close struggling school for at-risk youth

A state-run school for at-risk youth that has operated for more than 200 years may not survive another four months.

The South Carolina House budget committee voted Tuesday to shut down the troubled John de la Howe School in McCormick County, with budget leaders arguing the school board has failed to make serious changes since losing accreditation last year. A proposed budget proviso added at the meeting would suspend the school’s operations in July and terminate its employees before turning the property over to Clemson University’s Public Services Agency program for future agricultural education programs.

“It’s been around 220 years. If at all possible, I would like to see it continue,” State Rep. Bill Whitmire, R-Walhala, said during the Ways and Means Committee meeting. “It just, in my opinion, cannot continue to operate the way it was.”

Whitmire said the school has only 35 students, but 45-60 employees and a $5 million budget — or a roughly $143,000 per-student cost. It also does not function as a school for now, having lost its accreditation last year. Previous audits of the wilderness camp school have noted it does not have assessments as to whether its programs are helping teens.

The State newspaper first reported the plan.

The school was created and initially funded by its namesake physician in his 1797 will. De la Howe desired “to establish an agricultural or farm school, with the yearly income to be used to feed, clothe and educate 12 poor boys and 12 poor girls.” The state took over the school’s operations in 1918 and gradually focused on making the school a place for youth facing emotional or behavioral challenges to learn outdoor skills. The typical student lives at the school for about 9-18 months.

However, its relationship with state leaders has soured as its costs rose and buildings fell into disrepair. Legislators created an “advisory committee” last year that consisted of appointees from each state agency that works with the school. But the panel of John de la Howe board did not agree on the path forward.

State Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, questioned why legislators would not just change the school’s board members instead of taking such a dramatic step. “Why is is it that we go from a board that’s not being willing to listen… to shutting the school, terminating the employees and giving the property to Clemson?” she challenged during Tuesday’s meeting.

John de la Howe’s principal Danny Webb was out of the office for training when SC Radio Network called seeking comment, according to his assistant. A call to the board’s chairman was not immediately returned. Webb in the past has said legislators are wrong to hold the school to a high standard, given that many of its students were often expelled from their previous school.

The language will be considered as part of the larger budget debate next month. It’s also not clear if any closure language would survive in the Senate, whose members have not publicly criticized the school to the same extent. It also has previously had