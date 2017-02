Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— A state-run school for at-risk youth that has operated for more than 100 years may not survive another four months.

— A federal grand jury has indicted a Spartanburg man on charges of threatening the lives of two presidents.

— SC House Republicans are filing ten proposals aimed at curbing South Carolina’s rampant prescription painkiller problem.

— A new study shows the number of immigrant entrepreneurs has boomed in South Carolina.