Kevlar plant in Berkeley County to close after just six years

The chemical science conglomerate DuPont announced Thursday it will close a Kevlar manufacturing plant in Berkeley County, impacting 113 jobs.

“DuPont is transitioning Kevlar manufacturing at the Cooper River site in South Carolina to our Spruance site in Virginia, where the majority of our Kevlar manufacturing is located,” the company said in its announcement. “This change will make it possible to invest in the future growth and innovation of the Kevlar business.”

The plant, located near the Cooper River between Goose Creek and Moncks Corner, makes the textile material used in bulletproof vests, tires and other products. It had only opened in 2011 after a $500 million investment by DuPont. The company operates another Hytrel polymer plant nearby that will remain open.

DuPont officials said the plant’s employees will be eligible for positions at other DuPont facilities, including the remaining Kevlar site in Virginia. DuPont will maintain its presence on the Cooper River Site with our Hytrel® manufacturing unit and will continue to contribute to the local community.”

Berkeley County officials said they would also be involved in helping employees relocate to new jobs. “DuPont made a difficult decision to close its Berkeley County plant and that move will have an impact on our community and particularly the workers who now face an uncertain future,” County Supervisor Bill Peagler said in a statement. “Berkeley County leaders pride ourselves on recruiting solid industries, creating jobs and building a strong community. While the closure of this plant is disappointing, Berkeley County is committed to expanding opportunities for citizens and helping those affected.”