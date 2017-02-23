Trump strong among Republicans in South Carolina in latest poll

The latest Winthrop University Poll found 47 percent of South Carolina residents disapprove of how President Donald Trump is handling the nation’s top job, while only 44 percent approve. However, his approval numbers in South Carolina are higher than his current national approval rating.

Poll director Scott Huffmon told South Carolina Radio Network that poll was done with the general population and not just registered voters. “Disapproval numbers of 47 percent are not that surprising,” Huffmon said.

Despite the underwater rating, Trump’s approval rating within his own party is strong. The 45th president has support from 77 percent of residents who are Republican or lean towards the GOP.

“Over three quarters of Republicans in South Carolina approve of the job that Trump is doing. So that’s not very surprising either,” Huffmon said. Donald Trump received nearly 55 percent of the November presidential votes cast in South Carolina. The poll stated that more than three-quarters of South Carolina Republicans said they are proud of the president, believe he’s confident, and stands up for people like them.

There is a split on the president’s approval when it comes to individuals and the sexes. “There’s big divides by race. Only seven percent of African Americans approve of Trump. Whereas nearly 60 percent of whites approve of Trump. And there is a split by gender. Over 50 percent of men approve of the job Trump is doing. Less than 40 percent of women approve,” said Huffmon said.

The 703 Winthrop Poll respondents were given a range of adjectives to describe Trump and the results reflect a wide spectrum.

More than four-fifths of African Americans in South Carolina said the word “safe” inaccurately described how Trump made them feel. Nearly 80 percent of them disapprove of how Trump is handling his job. Only 39 percent of residents describe Trump as thoughtful.