Pee Dee state rep. wants to simplify business license process across the state

A Pee Dee legislator wants to simplify business licenses across the state.

WMBF-TV reports that the bill sponsored by State Rep. Jay Jordan, R-Florence, would benefit those who have multiple businesses across South Carolina. The bill is headed to the House floor.

Jordan told the TV station that someone with multiple business locations in different counties or towns must deal with different licenses that have different expiration dates. He said his proposed legislation would ease the process by going to just one place — the South Carolina Secretary of State’s office — to get multiple licenses.

Jordan, an attorney in his private life, said he began hearing about how time-consuming, confusing and frustrating the process can be for small business owners when he became a member of a tax study committee. He said the committee heard from many business owners across the state who would like some uniformity so that they can better plan and better conduct their businesses.

Jordan said that he is currently working with cities around the state to make the bill beneficial for cities and business owners.