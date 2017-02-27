John de la Howe School leaders propose converting into a dedicated ag school

Officials are offering a plan to avoid shutting down a school for at-risk youth that’s facing closure after more than 200 years of operation, although key legislators are skeptical of the program.

The South Carolina House budget committee moved last week to shutter John de la Howe School and turn over its property to Clemson University’s agriculture program. Members of the committee said the residence school’s declining enrollment, loss of accreditation and high cost of $143,000 per-student make it unfeasible to continue. The school northwest of McCormick houses many students with behavioral challenges who have been expelled from their home school districts.

John de la Howe board chairman Dan Shonka said leaders are crafting an 11th-hour proposal that would convert the school into the “Governor’s School of Agriculture, Biotechnology & Research.” It would be modeled after two existing “Governor’s Schools” in South Carolina — a arts-focused branch in Greenville and a science/math-focused campus in Hartsville.

“We’re trying to find a way that we can fill every bed, every day, and make good use of the resources at John de la Howe,” he told South Carolina Radio Network.

According to a proposal obtained by SC Radio Network, school leaders want to create a three-year program that could partner with Clemson University to teach welding, construction science (including electrical, masonry, plumbing, and carpentry), computer programing, robotics, farm/auto mechanics, and food science.

“What I think would be fair use of the property is to look for a long-term situation we can all be happy with that’s going to serve a lot of kids,” Shonka said. “If we turned this into a Governor’s School and keep the wilderness program going, we could be serving 300 kids a year at that facility.”

John de la Howe is fighting for its very existence. The institution founded by its namesake’s will in 1797 as a youth agricultural school has floundered the past decade. It lost state accreditation last year and has seen many of its buildings fall into disrepair. State lawmakers created an advisory committee last year to help find solutions, but the board has instead clashed with many of the committee’s recommendations it considers draconian. The school does not even educate the students it houses now that it’s lost its accreditation. Instead, they attend schools in the nearby McCormick County School District.

But State Rep. Bill Whitmire, R-Walhalla, whose budget subcommittee reached the conclusion to shut down the school, said its leaders never presented the plan in conversations with him or at committee meetings. “First I’ve heard of it,” he said when reached by SC Radio Network.

“When we met with them, De la Howe’s board chose not to agree with the advisory committee’s recommendations,” he said. “They wanted to go back to square one.”

Whitmire and other House budget-writers are instead pushing a proposal to close the school and turn over its operations to Clemson University, in hopes the school’s agriculture arm could craft its own educational use for the site. Whitmire said he believes that would be more in line with de la Howe’s initial will than as a home for students with behavioral issues.