Solar power industry lobbying South Carolina legislature for tax breaks

Construction of new solar farms is not happening at the moment in South Carolina because companies are holding out to see what kind of a tax break they might be able to get.

Earlier this session, the state Senate passed legislation which would guarantee an 80 percent tax break on all future solar farms. The measure now sits in a House committee.

According to The State newspaper, several solar companies are holding off and waiting for the bill to pass before building any more such farms.

Many rural counties are opposed to the bill, worried it would prevent them from cutting their own deals so they could win solar investments while not giving up so much in incentives. Some counties also are concerned solar projects might use up land that could be developed for more valuable business or industry.

Lead sponsor State Sen. Greg Gregory, R-Lancaster, said South Carolina is missing out on growth in solar that North Carolina and Georgia are currently undergoing.

According to the Solar Energy Industries Association as of last year, solar companies had invested $5.4 billion in North Carolina and $1.9 billion in Georgia. Gregory crafted the legislation after learning of new solar investments in North Carolina, which borders his district along Lancaster County.