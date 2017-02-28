DHEC: Cleaning uranium contamination from Barnwell County site will cost $35 million

South Carolina environmental regulators estimate it will cost $35 million to clean up a former uranium processing plant in Barnwell County which the state forcibly shut down 15 years ago.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said the former Starmet CMI site presents a potential danger due to uranium contamination in its soil and the aftereffects of 18,000 radioactive material drums which were once stored improperly.

The Starmet site operated roughly seven miles southwest of Barnwell for nearly 20 years until DHEC ordered it shut down in 2002. At the time, the agency said the site posed an “imminent threat” to public health — particularly 550,000 gallons of uranium-contaminated water and radiation doses above safe levels detected at the property boundary.

EPA officials spent four years doing overseeing operations that cleared the immediate danger. But the site remains contaminated a decade later. Uranium has a half-life of roughly 4.5 billion years and levels found in the site’s soil are above safe limits.

DHEC said its preferred alternative plan requires the demolition of one building at the 320-acre site and the removal of uranium from contaminated soil. An agency report said the Reduction & Conversion Building is becoming structurally unsound and contains many pieces of processing equipment that contain the radioactive material 15 years later. A public comment period on the plan expired Monday. Any final decision will be made by the agency’s board.

However, at this point it’s not clear where DHEC would get the $35 million. Normally state law requires the polluter pay for the cleanup costs. However, Starmet declared bankruptcy not long after its facility was closed. In the past, the state has used the company’s licensing money to pay for investigations and maintenance of the site, including posting security.

“DHEC is pursuing other Potentially Responsible Parties to fund/implement the selected remedy,” Spokesman Robert Yanity wrote in an email. He emphasized the cleanup money would not come through the agency’s taxpayer funds.

Bob Guild of the Sierra Club’s South Carolina chapter said those responsible should be on the hook for the cleanup. “It’s going to very, very costly to do this,” he told South Carolina Radio Network. “That was a cost of (Starmet) doing business. That should have been paid by the people who made a buck running this polluting facility. But they’re gone.”

Guild said DHEC is doing the right thing now, but believed the agency should have done better safety enforcement while Starmet was still operating. He urged regulators to use the situation as a warning is they continue monitoring the nearby Barnwell Low-Level Radioactive Waste Disposal Facility, which stores low-level nuclear waste only five miles north from the Starmet site.

There is no timeline at this point, since DHEC has indicated it will try negotiating a settlement with other responsible parties before it approves any contractor’s design plan to decommission the facility. “The time to complete these actions as well as the time to complete the physical decommissioning work is currently not defined but could take several years,” Yanity stated.