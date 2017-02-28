Debate likely this week on an amendment to drug offense bill in SC Senate

A state Senate effort that would add synthetic opioids to list of drugs that can be treated as illegally trafficked in South Carolina will likely get more debate this week.

The legislation gives law enforcement the ability to charge individuals with trafficking if they carry or sell synthetic opiates that are narcotics but not specifically banned under the state’s scheduled substance ban. The measure tries to get ahead of drug gangs that specifically change chemical compounds for heroin-type drugs so they still achieve the same result without actually violating state law.

State Sen. Gerald Malloy, D-Darlington, spoke against the bill, saying its seven-year minimum sentence would have an impact of the state’s prisons. “The Department of Corrections says if longer sentences are imposed the department would experience an increase in the prison population,” Malloy said. “But it does anticipate that sentences would be significantly longer for convictions.”

Malloy said it would also affect poorer offenders. “I will just tell you, I will submit to this body that it ain’t affecting the rich folk because they can hire the lawyers and they can come in and negotiate those sentences down. It’s those hardworking folks who can’t come in here and get a lawyer sometimes, that will end up impacting our prison population,”

Malloy said it would reverse gains made by South Carolina to reduce costs by reducing the prison population. “If you want to unwind the work we have done let’s go ahead and start loading our jails up, but go ahead and build some more prisons,” Malloy said.