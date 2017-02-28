SC House approves bill requiring higher contributions to shore up retirement fund

Both public employees and state agencies would have to pay more towards the state retirement system under a bill that approved in the South Carolina House on Tuesday, although the increase for state employees will be much smaller.

Legislators in the House voted 99-14 to shore up the struggling pension fund, which has an estimated $25 billion gap between what is promised to future retirees and what it has on-hand. The measure will head to the Senate after another procedural vote on Wednesday. Senators are debating a similar bill.

“We did not accept something that was half-baked,” State Rep. Bill Herbkersman, R-Bluffton, said on the House floor. “We put a lot of time and a lot of effort into this to make sure it was something that was going to pass. It’s not a scheme. This is a plan.”

The bill closely matches recommendations made by the Joint Committee on Pension Systems Review earlier this month. The plan would raise the amount employees contribute from their paychecks from 8.66 percent to 9 percent next year. But it would cap the employees’ share there after several years of consistent increases. Herbkersman said that rate could eventually drop once the fund becomes stable again.

On the employer side, agency contributions will increase gradually over the next five years until it goes from the current 11.56 percent to 18.56 percent in the 2023 fiscal year. It would also eliminate a required 2.9 percent differential between the employer and member contribution rates.

Some opponents noted local governments and school districts would have to pay 60 percent more into the system once it’s fully phased in. “These are very specific fiscal impacts that are going to impact schools and, by extension, they’re going to impact property tax owners,” State Rep. Jonathan Hill, R-Townville, said.

The House budget proposal set to be debated next month would set aside $147 million to help counties and towns cover the increase next year. However, House budget chairman Brian White, R-Anderson, emphasized municipalities should not expect the state to cover their share in the long-term.

The plan would also scale back the projected rate of return on retirement investments for what lawmakers hope will be more realistic expectations given the economy’s steady, but slow growth over the past decade. It would also require amortization payments of the fund’s unfunded future liability to reach a 20-year schedule within a decade, down from the current 30 years. In other words, the plan would require a more accurate accounting of the plan’s actual future costs, since it would require calculations based on paying off those debts in 20 years rather than 30.

“The passage of (Tuesday’s) bill is a giant first step towards honoring our commitments to state retirees and steering our retirement system back on a path to solvency,” House Speaker Jay Lucas said in a statement. “Correcting the inaccuracies of the past is the only way we can guarantee positive investments for the future. This legislation seeks to protect every South Carolina taxpayer by stopping the financial hemorrhage before the system’s unfunded liabilities spiral beyond repair.”

Legislators said they will now focus on how the retirement fund itself operates, noting many of the problems were due to the fund’s present structure. For instance, only 38 percent of its members are actual state employees.