SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— The SC House passed a bill which could raise $600 million more each year towards roads, largely through an eventual ten cents gas tax increase.

— The Senate, meanwhile, approved retirement fix legislation Wednesday, which eventually phase out the pension for new employees.

— An autopsy was done Wednesday on a body found burned in a barrel in Goose Creek this week.

— New disagreement leading Horry County Council to consider legal challenges and withholding police support during Bike Week to Myrtle Beach.