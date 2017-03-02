Inmate dies after stabbing at prison near Bennettsville

South Carolina corrections officials are investing after an inmate died from stabbing injuries at the hands of a fellow inmate.

A spokeswoman for the state Department of Corrections (SCDC) confirmed 27-year-old Kendrick Hoover died Wednesday after an incident at the Evans Correctional Institution. The medium-security prison is located just outside of Bennettsville.

Prison records show Hoover was in the third year of his sentence for strong-arm robbery, burglary and car theft charges. He was projected to be released in 2023. He had been sanctioned during his time in custody for several behavior-related violations. Hoover was originally from Anderson, according to court records.

Corrections officials have not given any additional information on how the incident occurred or identified the inmate accused of stabbing Hoover. SCDC investigators are reviewing the case before filing charges.

Hoover’s death is under investigation by the agency’s police services, Sharpe said. The name of the inmate suspected of stabbing Hoover has not been released.

He is at least the seventh inmate to be murdered at a state prison in the past two years. In the last 12 months, SCDC officials have revealed three inmates killed a murder suspect serving a life sentence, burglary convict Ryan Mansfield was strangled by his cellmate in a fight over stolen food, a forger was stabbed to death in a housing unit, and a burglary convict was murdered by three other inmates in November.