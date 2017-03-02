SC House committee moves to drop education, experience requirements for coroners

A South Carolina House subcommittee on Wednesday advanced a plan to get rid of rules that require county coroners to meet certain education and professional requirements.

According to The State newspaper, South Carolina law currently mandates county coroner candidates have one of several credentials: at least three years experience in death investigation, two years experience in law enforcement or a nursing or medical degree.

The bill sponsored by State Rep. Todd Rutherford, D-Columbia, would eliminate those requirements if the newly elected coroners complete a basic, 40-hour training course. The new requirement would be a moot point since the training is already required of all coroners after their election.

The proposal does require that coroners elected without the current qualifications hire a medical examiner for assistance with certain investigations.

Members of the full House Judiciary Committee will take up the measure next week.

The newspaper reports that the South Carolina Coroners Association plans to fight the bill, arguing only qualified medical or law enforcement officials should investigate unusual or suspicious deaths.