SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Members of the SC House approved legislation that would require the state comply with national Real ID standards.

— State senators are considering a bill which allows nurse practitioners to offer some medical help that can only be performed by doctors.

— A Marion-based fireworks company has pleaded guilty to smuggling products not approved in the United States.

— The Berkeley County Coroner says three people are dead after a fire ripped through a St. Stephen mobile home.