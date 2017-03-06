Clemson University preparing for August’s total solar eclipse

The total solar eclipse that will streak across the United States from coast to coast on Aug. 21 will pass directly over Clemson University, along with Columbia, Charleston and other cities across South Carolina.

College of Science physics and astronomy lecturer Amber Porter told South Carolina Radio Network Clemson faculty are searching for the perfect spot to view the eclipse. “We’re trying to nail down our location on campus, kind of our main location where we want everybody to gather to see the eclipse,” she said.

A total solar eclipse is most a once-in-a-lifetime experience for most individuals. The last coast-to-coast solar eclipse in the U.S. was recorded in 1918.

“We’re trying to get the word out in the community,” Porter said. “We’re putting on a variety of different events.”

On Aug. 21, the eclipse will begin its pass over the Upstate at about 1:07 p.m. EDT and finish around 4:02 p.m. But the totality of the eclipse the part that viewers will find the most fascinating will begin around 2:37 p.m. and last less than three minutes.

Clemson University already is making plans to host its own eclipse viewing event that will include in-person appearances by a slew of College of Science experts. Anyone interested in attending the viewing party will be able to learn more details starting April 1 when clemson.edu/eclipse debuts. It will include a schedule of events, numerous stories and updates, and instructions about how to safely view the eclipse by wearing solar glasses.

“Few places in the nation grasp the significance of this better than Clemson University, whose team of scientists and staff are piecing together plans to have a large celebration where we can all gather on campus and experience the eclipse together,” Porter said in a statement. Leading up to the eclipse, you can schedule a show in Clemson University’s digital planetarium. Also, physics and astronomy graduate students will be hosting solar viewing pop-up events on campus and at local libraries, which will have demonstrations available for hands-on play to demonstrate how eclipses occur.”