Greenville County Coroner’s Office deems man’s shooting a ‘suicide’ because he provoked deputies

Authorities have ruled the death of man shot and killed by Greenville County deputies a suicide.

Greenville County deputies responded to a Fountain Inn home early Saturday morning after receiving a 911 call from a woman claiming her estranged husband had appeared at her door with a gun. Sheriff Will Lewis said the arriving deputies found the man — later identified as 50-year-old Joseph Inabinet — in the home’s backyard. The sheriff said Inabinet pointed a weapon at the deputies and said “do you not see my gun?” That led the officers to open fire, killing him.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office on Sunday ruled Inabinet’s death a suicide because — although he did not shoot himself, they noted he provoked others into killing him.

It was the 11th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina just slightly more than three months into the calendar year. There were 41 such shootings across the state in 2016.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the incident, as it does most officer-involved shootings in South Carolina. A SLED statement notes there is no known video of the incident.