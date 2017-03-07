Statehouse Roundup: Legislators to borrow millions for college?

A daily review of what’s making news in South Carolina state government.

— A House budget subcommittee will consider a plan to issue bonds and borrow hundreds of millions for South Carolina’s colleges and universities to use for building needs. However, The State newspaper reports legislators will expect colleges to meet them helfway — by reducing tuition and fees that are charged to students. The specifics of the bonding plan have not yet been revealed by House leaders, although it’s believed to be at least $300 million. The last time South Carolina funded education through bonds was 2001.

— In pushing for increased road funding, supporters have pointed to South Carolina’s status as holding the nation’s highest traffic fatality rate. However, a new analysis by the Greenville News notes only about one percent of fatal accidents in 2016 listed road conditions as a contributing factor. Drivers or passengers were much more likely to be killed due to an intoxicated motorist or lack of a seat belt. However, safety advocates say improved roads could still save some of those lives. For instance, a road with “rumble strips” along the shoulder could snap a distracted or tired driver back to attention.

— Gov. Henry McMaster’s family bulldog “Boots,” — who appeared in McMaster’s campaign ads and became one of the Statehouse’s more adorable residents — died unexpectedly on Sunday. The governor announced the news in a Facebook post, noting Boots had undergone several successful treatments for lymphatic cancer. Boots moved to the Governor’s Mansion with his family in January when previous Gov. Nikki Haley resigned to become the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

— Five candidates — all Democrats — have filed for a special election this spring to replace the late State Sen. Joe Neal in the House. Neal died suddenly last month, just three months after his reelection to the left-leaning district in southeast Richland County. No Republicans have yet filed, although the deadline is next week. The only candidate with previous elected experience is former Richland 1 school board member Wendy Brawley.

— The agency that oversees South Carolina’s technical colleges tried to assure leaders at Denmark Tech that they have no intentions of closing the Bamberg County school. Members of the Denmark Tech board held a press conference last week to express their concerns about a Senate proposal that would instead put the State Board for Technical and Comprehensive Education directly over the school. However, the state board’s vice president of academic affairs told the Orangeburg Times and Democrat there are no plans to close the school.

— The former chief of South Carolina’s consumer protection agency has been named interim director for the state Ethics Commission, per the Charleston Post & Courier. Steven Hamm will replace Herb Hayden, who retired last year. Hamm last made headlines in 2012, when he represented Richland County in a series of legal issues after serious problems with voting machines led to complaints about long lines and precincts with not enough machines to handle voters. No official wrongdoing was found.