Walterboro belt manufacturing plant to close, once touted by Gov. Haley

More than 120 jobs will be affected when a belt manufacturing plant closes its Walterboro facility later this year.

Officials at Dayco Products, LLC have confirmed a Press and Standard newspaper report stating the plant will close by the end of the calendar year. A Dayco spokesman said the decision was made to keep the company “economically viable.” Company leaders expect a decrease in demand for rubber belts the plant manufactures for automobiles, making continued investment in the Walterboro site risky.

Dayco also operates a larger facility in the town of Williston. The spokesman said the Williston facility will take on some of the lost production from Walterboro and will make new hires to handle the increased work. Employees in Walterboro will be offered jobs at the Williston plant.

The company had been in Walterboro for more than 44 years. Gov. Nikki Haley visited the plant in 2014 as she recognized Colleton County becoming a “Work Ready Community” through the national WorkKeys program.