Auto parts manufacturer hopes to hire 130 with Union County expansion

A Spanish-owned company that manufactures metal auto parts announced Wednesday it will expand a Union County facility, which it hopes will create 130 new jobs.

Gestamp North America said the $130 million investment will add more than 305,000 square feet of new space at its Union facility.

“This new project multiplies our size in South Carolina with a remarkable investment that shows how committed we are with our future operations at the Union County plant,” Gestamp North America CEO Jeff Wilson said in a statement. “The United States is a strategic market for us, where we have six plants in five different states, and we want to grow in this country with the major car manufacturers. This is an important step forward.”

The company said the expansion is necessary to meet growing demand as it plans to provide products for Volvo’s new Berkeley County facility under construction. It already supplies the existing BMW Manufacturing plant in Greer.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits for the project. Union County was also awarded a $750,000 Rural Infrastructure Grant to help with property improvements.

Hiring for the new positions is expected to begin in spring 2018.