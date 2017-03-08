SC House committee approves easier access to birth control for women

A South Carolina House panel on Wednesday advanced two bills dealing with birth control for women.

According to the State newspaper that over the objections of the South Carolina Alliance of Health Plans, the committee voted to move forward a proposal that allows women to get a year’s worth of birth control at one time.

The panel also OK’d a bill that would allow women to get birth control refills for up to three years before they need to go back to the doctor for a new prescription.

According to the newspaper, chief executive of the Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network, testified before the hearing that having to refill birth-control prescriptions each month can be a hardship for women who lack transportation, live in rural areas or have busy schedules.

The panel did not advance a proposal by state Rep. Todd Rutherford, D-Richland, to make birth control more accessible by allowing pharmacists to prescribe contraceptives.

Doctors voiced concerns to the lawmakers that that prescribing contraceptives is too long and a drawn out process to have done while waiting in a pharmacy line.

House members replaced that proposal with one that would require a prescription from a doctor to get birth control.