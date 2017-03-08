South Carolina Radio Network

SC House committee approves easier access to birth control for women

A South Carolina House panel on Wednesday advanced two bills dealing with birth control for women.

Rep. Todd Rutherford, D-Richland. File

According to the State newspaper that over the objections of the South Carolina Alliance of Health Plans, the committee voted to move forward a proposal that allows women to get a year’s worth of birth control at one time.

The panel also OK’d a bill that would allow women to get birth control refills for up to three years before they need to go back to the doctor for a new prescription.

According to the newspaper,  chief executive of the Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network, testified before the hearing  that having to refill birth-control prescriptions each month can be a hardship for women who lack transportation, live in rural areas or have busy schedules.

The panel did not advance a proposal by state Rep. Todd Rutherford, D-Richland, to make birth control more accessible by allowing pharmacists to prescribe contraceptives.

Doctors voiced concerns to the lawmakers that that prescribing contraceptives is too long and a drawn out process to have done while waiting in a pharmacy line.

House members replaced that proposal with one that would require a prescription from a doctor to get birth control.


