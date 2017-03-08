Families of Malaysia Air Flight 370 victims suing Boeing with SC attorney’s help

A South Carolina attorney representing survivors of 44 passengers of Malaysia Airlines flight 370 has announced he will sue Boeing on their behalf.

The filing by Gregory Keith of Berkeley County claims multiple manufacturing defects existed in the missing jetliner.

The Charleston Post and Courier reports the case was filed in a Charleston U.S. District Court and seeks a jury trial and unspecified damages of more than $75,000 plus expense reimbursement.

Keith said he filed the lawsuit in South Carolina partly because Boeing has major operations in the state and builds the 787 Dreamliner at its North Charleston plant. The missing Boeing 777 variant has never been assembled in South Carolina.

The complaint claims that defects in manufacturing of the Boeing 777 led to “a massive and cascading sequence of electrical failures” that disabled critical onboard systems and made it “impossible for the crew to navigate the plane or for the plane to communicate with ground stations” before running out of fuel and crashing into the Indian Ocean in March 2014. The plane’s disappearance fascinated the public, leading to months of news coverage as crews unsuccessfully searched the Indian Ocean for any wreckage.

This week’s filing states that Keith is the “Special Administrator” for all surviving family and the estates of the crash victims, who were mostly Chinese citizens. Three of the victims lived in the U.S.

No bodies or human remains of the crash as of yet have been found. The first confirmed pieces of wreckage were discovered 15 months later on the French island of Réunion.