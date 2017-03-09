Governor names new state fire marshal

Clarendon County’s deputy fire chief will serve as South Carolina’s next state fire marshal.

Gov. Henry McMaster on Wednesday named Jonathan Jones as the new marshal. He will replace Robert Polk, who announced his retirement last month. The governor revealed his choice during the state firefighters association’s annual Legislative Day at the Statehouse.

“We have a new Fire Marshal in Jonathan Jones who has stood every test, who knows his business and has the trust of his colleagues,” McMaster said in a statement.

According to Jones’ bio provided with the announcement, is the former president of the State Firefighters Association and has 22 years of experience in emergency response and has spent the last 15 years with the Clarendon County Fire Department. He has served as deputy chief since 2014.

As state fire marshal, Jones will oversee the state’s Fire Academy and the Emergency Response Task Force. The office is also responsible for crafting and enforcing fire safety regulations.