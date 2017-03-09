Family spokesman disputes official account of man’s suffocation death by Greenville hospital officers

A spokesman for the family of a man who investigators say suffocated in a struggle with Greenville Memorial Hospital guards this week is urging the public not to jump to conclusions. Meanwhile, the president of the security company whose guards were involved gave more information about the fatal incident.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has said 48-year-old Donald Smith had a gunshot injury when he became combative Monday and hit a guard at the Greenville Health System facility. Coroner Park Evans said Smith died from “traumatic asphyxiation” because he was unable to breathe after the guards secured him on a gurney following the scuffle.

Evans ruled the death a homicide, due to the circumstances surrounding it. The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating. A “homicide” ruling simply means one individual was killed by another and does not necessarily mean the coroner believes the criminal act of murder occurred.

Bruce Wilson of the civil rights group Fighting Injustice Together said he is acting as the family’s spokesman. Wilson disputed the official account of what happened, saying that Smith had a gunshot wound but did not go to the hospital for treatment. He also said previous reports of Smith’s prior brushes with the law are irrelevant.

“We should not be talking about his criminal record,” he told reporters in a press conference Thursday. “I know some believe that’s a factor. We do not… simply because he was not dealing with law enforcement when this happened. He was not under arrest. He’d had no interaction with law enforcement at the time.”

American Security President Randy Harrison, whose company contracted the officers to Greenville Health Systems, said Smith instigated the incident and multiple officers had to restrain him. “One of our officers was approached by an individual. There was no physical contact between our officer and this patient until the patient assaulted our officer, striking him two times in the face with visible injuries to his face,” Harrison said in a released statement. “He was there primarily to protect the people around there. He was physically assaulted, attacked, punched two times in the face. He had never touched this individual prior to this assault.”

Wilson also took issue with this portrayal and suggested that Smith may have fought back against the guards because he was being strangled. “If I have people suffocating me, my body is going to react,” he told reporters. “So I keep hearing this term that he was ‘combative.’ And I think about it (like this), shouldn’t he have been?”

He did say the family has confidence in the state’s investigation and the hospital’s response to this point. A GHS spokeswoman said the officers involved are on paid leave and are no longer assigned to the hospital during the investigation.