Dominion pipeline approval challenged by environmental law group

The South Carolina Environmental Law Project said this week it will challenge a federal agency’s decision that cleared the way for a natural gas pipeline in the Upstate.
SCLEP attorney Michael Corley claimed in an interview with South Carolina Radio Network that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission rushed to a decision on the pipeline before FERC Commissioner Norman Bay retired. Without Bay’s vote, Corley said the agency could not have approved the project.
“Under their normal operation they wouldn’t be issuing decision or making decisions at that pace,” said Corley.
Last month, the Dominion Carolina Gas Transmission asked the regulatory agency to finalize its decision before Feb. 3 so it could stay on its construction schedule. The company plans to build the pipeline between Greenwood and Spartanburg counties in anticipation of future demand across the state. Corley said he thinks it curious that FERC complied to that request and some other ones by that date.