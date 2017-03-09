Dominion pipeline approval challenged by environmental law group

The South Carolina Environmental Law Project said this week it will challenge a federal agency’s decision that cleared the way for a natural gas pipeline in the Upstate.

SCLEP attorney Michael Corley claimed in an interview with South Carolina Radio Network that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission rushed to a decision on the pipeline before FERC Commissioner Norman Bay retired. Without Bay’s vote, Corley said the agency could not have approved the project. “Under their normal operation they wouldn’t be issuing decision or making decisions at that pace,” said Corley. Last month, the Dominion Carolina Gas Transmission asked the regulatory agency to finalize its decision before Feb. 3 so it could stay on its construction schedule. The company plans to build the pipeline between Greenwood and Spartanburg counties in anticipation of future demand across the state. Corley said he thinks it curious that FERC complied to that request and some other ones by that date.

Dominion says they are confident that FERC will not rehear the pipelines decision.

“The FERC process included a comprehensive 19-month review of the project proposal including construction and operational impacts, potential environmental impacts, engineering, route alternatives and the project’s safety,” Dominion spokesperson Kristin Beckman said in an email. “The project route was confirmed to have the least environmental impact, and the Order also affirmed the project, which is 100 percent contracted to SCE&G and other business in the state, indeed serves the public good.”

The FERC approval cleared a major hurdle for Dominion to issue eminent domain seizures on property along the pipeline’s route. Corley says that landowners have already started getting notices in the mail hinting at the process. “Landowners have now been getting letters,” said Corley. “Specifying that the time has come to either make a deal or see your in court.”

In the review request, SCELP wants Dominion to consider using a pipeline route between Spartanburg and Greenwood counties that is already in use by the company. Corley believes this would avoid conflicts with land owners and avoid environmentally sensitive areas.

“Instead of following that existing pipeline,” said Corley. “even though the start and end point are exactly the same for this new pipeline and the existing pipeline,” said Corley. “They are cutting up whole new swaths across the Upstate.”

The pipeline is still waiting for final approval from the Department of Health and Environmental Control before it begins construction later this spring.