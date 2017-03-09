SC House passes anti-Semitism bill

The state House Thursday passed an anti-Semitism bill. The legislation is being condemned by some Palestinian groups as an indirect way to quell criticism of Israel.

According to the State newspaper Jewish community centers across the country, including one in Columbia, have been the victims of bomb threats.

The bill would require South Carolina to use a 2010 U.S. State Department definition of anti-Semitism when probing suspected civil rights violations.

Free speech advocates and activist groups state that the federally prescribed definition includes examples of anti-Semitism that is relative to Israel. The bill’s supporters said the State Department definition is to be use as a tool to help investigators define whether violations of rules such as assaults are anti-Semitic in nature.

The newspaper reports that in the House the bill has 115 co-sponsors.

Six members had not signed on or had removed their names from the bill by Thursday. The final House vote was 103-3.

The legislation now goes to the Senate.