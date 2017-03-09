SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the noon newscast:

— The Greenville County coroner now says a hospital guard may be at least partly to blame for the death this week of a man with gunshot injuries.

— Meanwhile, a representative of Smith’s family is urging the public not to jump to conclusions.

— Legislation which could make it harder for private citizens to file lawsuits that block new development received a key Senate vote.

— The SC Environmental Law Project is challenging a federal agency’s decision to approve a natural gas pipeline in the Upstate.