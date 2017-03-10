Ground broken on future inland port near Dillon

South Carolina Ports Authority officials broke ground Friday on the state’s second inland port — a rail terminal they hope can reduce truck traffic to the growing Port of Charleston.

Design work has finished for the site in Dillon County, roughly four years after the state’s first inland port opened in Greer. The Ports Authority hopes to open the new facility by spring 2018 and begin serving several of its customers based in the Pee Dee region — most notably the new Harbor Freight Tools distribution center outside Dillon.

“Inland Port Dillon will diversify SCPA’s footprint and enable port users to gain logistics efficiencies through rail transportation of their cargo,” Ports Authority President and CEO Jim Newsome said. “Inland ports provide infrastructure in the interior of the state that supports the movement of freight to and from our marine terminals. Our facilities in Dillon and Greer are important to SCPA’s overall volume growth and the significant amount of cargo that moves today by rail.”

Gov. Henry McMaster highlighted the list of politicians and business leaders in attendance for Friday’s ceremony. The new facility will be located within the “Carolinas I-95 Mega Site,” a roughly 2,000-acre swath of land southwest of Dillon that county economic officials hope to develop into industrial space.

Ports officials say international intermodal rail lifts have increased 170 percent in the past six years, with nearly a quarter of the Port of Charleston’s containerized import and export volume moving by rail. Officials credit the increase to the 2013 opening of Inland Port Greer. Initial estimates are for the Dillon site to handle roughly 45,000 containers per year once operational.

The site will be served by an existing CSX rail line.