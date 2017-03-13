SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Authorities have found a car that struck and killed two state Department of Transportation workers outside North Augusta Monday morning.

— A judge ruled a friend of Dylann Roof’s cannot face a lengthier prison sentence simply because of the severity of the attack he didn’t report.

— The body found burned in a barrel behind a Goose Creek home has been identified as that of a man reported missing weeks ago.

— Filing closed Monday for candidates who want to seek South Carolina’s currently-vacant seat in Congress.