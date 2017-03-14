Bond denied for driver charged in hit-and-run that killed 2 SCDOT employees

Bond has been denied for the man accused of striking and killing two South Carolina Department of Transportation workers in a hit-and-run collision outside North Augusta on Monday.

A bond court judge on Tuesday did not set bond for 29-year-old Lonnie Miller. The Augusta, Ga., native is charged with two counts of hit-and-run involving death and one count of hit-and-run involving minor injuries.

SCDOT said 54-year-old Tony Redmond and 64-year-old Robert Clark were killed as they were inspecting a reported washout just off SC Highway 421 near Clearwater. A third employee was struck on the hand and was not seriously injured, according to an agency spokesman. That injured employee has not been identified.

Troopers said the driver left the scene after the 8:32 a.m. collision. Later in the morning, Sgt. Bob Beres said investigators found a 2004 Pontiac which matched the SCDOT employees’ description of the vehicle.

SCDOT has recorded at least 35 incidents where its employees were killed on the job. Six workers have lost their lives over the past decade. Three of those deaths occurred between 2015-2016.

Redmond was a Warrenville resident who had worked 21 years with the highway department. Clark was an Aiken resident in his fifth year at the agency.