Proposal to shut down John de la Howe School stays in SC House budget

A proposal that would fire the staff of a state-run school for at-risk youth and turn its operations over to Clemson University remained in the South Carolina House budget plan on Tuesday.

Lawmakers spent more than an hour debating the future of John de la Howe school in McCormick County, which was founded as an orphanage in 1797 but has expanded over the past three decades to house students who have been expelled from traditional schools due to behavioral issues. It also operates a “wilderness camp” that teaches agricultural skills. However, the school’s L.S. Brice school lost its accreditation last year and its declining enrollment has dropped to no more than three dozen students despite a $5 million budget.

“It was a really good school that served a really good purpose, but somewhere along the last 10, 12 or 15 years it’s deteriorated to where we are today,” State Rep Bill Whitmire, R-Walhalla, said.

The state House on Tuesday voted to back a proposal approved last month by the Ways and Means Committee that would suspend the school’s leaders and board of trustees and turn over the 1,200-acre property over to Clemson’s Public Services Agency. The budget language would have the school decide how best to reopen John de la Howe in keeping with its original mission as a place for orphans to learn agricultural skills.

The proposal must also be approved by the Senate, where the school’s supporters have more clout.

But some lawmakers say the state has been undermining the school for years. State Rep. Anne Parks, D-Greenwood, said legislators have not formally visited the school or held a local hearing for residents to weigh in. “We sit down here in Columbia and just assume we can tell them what we want and it will be accepted,” Parks said.

Members of the school’s board have accused legislators of engineering the school’s decline by limiting its budget and allowing negative headlines to scare parents away from the school. “I have witnessed a pattern and practice of lies by representatives and officials to discredit and dismantle the agency,” board member Barbara Devinney told a House oversight panel earlier this month.

Meanwhile, John de la Howe board members are proposing their own plan to no longer focus on at-risk students and instead become a “Governor’s School” that specializes in agriculture. It would be modeled after two existing “Governor’s Schools” in South Carolina — a arts-focused branch in Greenville and a science/math-focused campus in Hartsville.